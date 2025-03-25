Purelink – “Rookie” (Feat. Loraine James) & “Kite Scene”

Purelink sounds like an app that gets a giant pile of venture-capital funding despite having no clear purpose, but that's not what it is. Instead, Purelink are a trio who make tingly, evocative electronic music. They got started in Chicago and released their full-length debut Signs in 2023. Since then, they've moved to New York and now they've announced a new LP called Faith.

Maybe that name is misleading, too. Faith is not a track-for-track remake of the George Michael classic, though that might not be a terrible idea. Instead, it's a further exploration into mood and texture. Loraine James, the producer who released the New Year’s Substitution 3 EP in January, sings on the hazy, subdued six-minute single "Rookie." Along with that song, Purelink have shared the sprawling, hazy instrumental "Kite Scene." Both tracks have dance music deep in their DNA, but neither of them explodes into full-on catharsis. Below, check out "Rookie," "Kite Scene," and the Faith tracklist.

<a href="https://purelink.bandcamp.com/album/faith">Faith by Purelink</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Looked Me Right In The Eye"

02 "Rookie" (feat. Loraine James)

03 "Kite Scene"

04 "Yoke"

05 "First Iota" (feat. Angelina Nonaj)

06 "Circle Of Dust"

Faith is out 6/6 on Peak Oil.