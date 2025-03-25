Skip to Content
Julien Baker & Torres Cancel Big Ears & Ohio University Shows Because Of Concussion

12:35 PM EDT on March 25, 2025

Ybru Yildiz

Next month, Julien Baker and Torres will release their new collaborative country album Send A Prayer My Way. The duo have been playing promotional shows for a few months, and they'll spend much of their spring on tour. This week, they were scheduled to kick that tour off with with a performance and speaking engagement at Ohio University and with a set at Knoxville's Big Ears Festival. Because of a concussion, they've had to cancel those dates.

We don't know who suffered the concussion or why. In a statement posted on the OHIO Music Industry Summit Instagram, Baker and Torres say, "Over the weekend one of our key members sustained a concussion and will need to take the next few weeks to recover. Due to this we are forced to cancel the Julien Baker & Torres’ appearance at Ohio University."

Baker and Torres were set to speak at Ohio University as part of the OHIO Music Industry Summit and to play the Summit's closing-night concert on Thursday, and they were on the Big Ears bill this weekend. They don't have anything else on the schedule until 4/3, when they play Iowa City's Mission Creek Festival.

