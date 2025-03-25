Ribbon Skirt – “Earth Eater”

Ribbon Skirt are a rock band comprised of members of the Anishinaabe, or a group of Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region across both Canada and the US. One of the core moral tenets of the Anishinaabe is reciprocity: mutual unconditional love, relying on your community, and giving back when you can. Ribbon Skirt aim to evoke all those emotions on Bite Down, their new album out in April. Its lead single "Earth Eater" is out today.

"Earth Eater" is dreamy, jangly, and hazy, like the sonic equivalent of a long, hot day spent in the sun. Its lyrics are nostalgic and haunting, as Tashiina Buswa sings and chants along: "Lifted the curse that summer lucid/ Eyes shut/ Eyes wide/ Eyes roaming."

The powerful "Earth Eater" video is real camcorder footage of Buswa's family in the '90s. It centers around Buswa’s great-grandmother finally meeting her twin uncles, who as children were violently separated from their family by Canadian authorities during the Sixties Scoop. Watch the "Earth Eater" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Deadhorse"

02 "Cellophane"

03 "Off Rez"

04 "Wrong Planet"

05 "Mountains"

06 "Cut"

07 "41"

08 "Look What You Did"

09 "Earth Eater"

Bite Down is out 4/11 via Mint.