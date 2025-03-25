Primus To Tour With Ty Segall, Not “Legendary” Bus

In October, Tim “Herb” Alexander abruptly quit Primus, saying he “lost his passion for playing.” He did a lengthy interview elaborating what happened, and then the band held auditions for a new drummer. John Hoffman was announced as the replacement in February, and now Primus have announced a tour.
Primus will be hitting the road this summer on the Onward & Upward Tour with openers Ty Segall — who's gearing up to release his new album Possession soon — and MonoNeon. Meanwhile, Les Claypool sold his beloved bus, a 1998 Prevost Marathon XL 45’ Tall Boy nicknamed “Large Marge,” on eBay today for $152,000. Here's what the frontman said about the tour:
Hitting the road this summer with Hoffer at the helm! This fiery, cheerful, octopus-like drummer from Shreveport, Louisiana has breathed a very potent breath of freshness into this band we all call PRIMUS.
While splitting the drum duties of his first gig with the mighty Danny Carey down in the Dominican Republic, John "Hoffer" Hoffman has launched himself into the PRIMUS world with all guns-a-blazin'.
Fresh from their next jaunt around the states with Sessanta Part 2 this Spring, Hoffer, Ler, and The Ol' Colonel will be playing some full length PRIMUS sets at choice venues across the US, dipping into material (mainly at the request of Hoffer) that have not been performed in a many years.
Come see why this amazing fellow was able to rise above over 6100 applicants to win the Interstellar Drum Derby and become the latest, and possibly the greatest, drummer to sit on the PRIMUS drum throne.
ONWARD AND UPWARD!!
See all of Primus' upcoming shows below.
TOUR DATES:
04/24 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood
04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
05/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
05/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
05/14 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
05/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
05/18 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
05/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
06/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/03 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
06/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater *
07/08 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Mountain *
07/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *
07/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *
07/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
07/16 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *
07/18 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
07/19 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn At Champlain Valley Expo *
07/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
07/22 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^
07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park ^
07/26 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
07/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater ^
07/29 – Shreveport, LAShreveport Municipal Auditorium ^
07/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^
08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
08/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^
08/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Quarry Amphitheater
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
08/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
* with Ty Segall
^ with MonoNeon
