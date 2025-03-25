Primus To Tour With Ty Segall, Not “Legendary” Bus

In October, Tim “Herb” Alexander abruptly quit Primus, saying he “lost his passion for playing.” He did a lengthy interview elaborating what happened, and then the band held auditions for a new drummer. John Hoffman was announced as the replacement in February, and now Primus have announced a tour.

Primus will be hitting the road this summer on the Onward & Upward Tour with openers Ty Segall — who's gearing up to release his new album Possession soon — and MonoNeon. Meanwhile, Les Claypool sold his beloved bus, a 1998 Prevost Marathon XL 45’ Tall Boy nicknamed “Large Marge,” on eBay today for $152,000. Here's what the frontman said about the tour:

Hitting the road this summer with Hoffer at the helm! This fiery, cheerful, octopus-like drummer from Shreveport, Louisiana has breathed a very potent breath of freshness into this band we all call PRIMUS. While splitting the drum duties of his first gig with the mighty Danny Carey down in the Dominican Republic, John "Hoffer" Hoffman has launched himself into the PRIMUS world with all guns-a-blazin'. Fresh from their next jaunt around the states with Sessanta Part 2 this Spring, Hoffer, Ler, and The Ol' Colonel will be playing some full length PRIMUS sets at choice venues across the US, dipping into material (mainly at the request of Hoffer) that have not been performed in a many years. Come see why this amazing fellow was able to rise above over 6100 applicants to win the Interstellar Drum Derby and become the latest, and possibly the greatest, drummer to sit on the PRIMUS drum throne. ONWARD AND UPWARD!!

See all of Primus' upcoming shows below.

TOUR DATES:

04/24 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

05/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

05/14 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

05/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

05/18 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

05/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

06/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/03 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

06/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater *

07/08 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Mountain *

07/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

07/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

07/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

07/16 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

07/18 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

07/19 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn At Champlain Valley Expo *

07/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

07/22 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park ^

07/26 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

07/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater ^

07/29 – Shreveport, LAShreveport Municipal Auditorium ^

07/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

08/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

08/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Quarry Amphitheater

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

08/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

08/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

* with Ty Segall

^ with MonoNeon

Find ticket information here.