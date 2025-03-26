Mick Fleetwood Readies Album With Former Bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel

Lindsey Buckingham hasn't worked with Fleetwood Mac since he was fired from the band in 2018. It was a kind of messy fallout, but much of the conflict seemed to be between Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Now, Buckingham is in the studio with former bandmate Mick Fleetwood for the first time in over seven years.

Fleetwood and Buckingham have stayed friends even after Buckingham's firing; last month, the two appeared together at the sixth annual Jam For Janie Grammy Awards viewing party at the Hollywood Palladium. Over the past few weeks on Threads, the Swedish producer Carl Falk has been sharing photos from the studio with Fleetwood and Buckingham, along with the War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel.

"Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on," Falk wrote on Threads on February 20. "And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one." Falk followed up that post later with a group photo including Fleetwood and Granduciel, and another of Buckingham tuning a guitar, writing: "Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player."

No word on a release date, but this seems as good a confirmation as any. See the Threads posts below.

