Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Zayn Sing A One Direction Song For The First Time Since Leaving The Group Exactly 10 Years Earlier

12:13 PM EDT on March 26, 2025

LEEDS, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Zayn performs at O2 Academy Leeds on November 23, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Getty Images for ABA)

|Andrew Benge/Getty Images for ABA

I remember it like it was... a decade ago. Zayn Malik announced his departure from the biggest boyband in the world. I didn't publicly care too much about One Direction in 2015, mostly because I wanted people at my college town's house shows to think I was cool. But being the right demographic and all, I had a soft spot for the lads, which I became aware of again last October when Malik's former bandmate Liam Payne suddenly passed away. Malik's solo tour was supposed to start just a couple of days later, but he understandably postponed it after news broke of Payne's death. Malik's tour finally commenced in Mexico City Tuesday night, on the ten-year anniversary of the day he announced he was leaving One Direction. He opened the show by singing a One Direction song for the first time since then.

Malik sang "Night Changes" from One Direction's 2014 album Four, the last record he made with them. The crowd freaked the fuck out. "I haven't sung this song in 10 years," Malik told the audience afterwards. "Thank you. That was fucking amazing. I almost cried at one point." See some clips below.

Zayn has performed Night Changes by One Direction during his concert in Mexico tonight

Today is also 10 years since his departure from the band was announced #ZaynSTTSTourMexico #ZaynSTTSTour pic.twitter.com/A1ZJnnIRRT

— Zayn Tour HQ | #ZaynSTTSTour (@ZaynTourUpdates) March 26, 2025

“I haven't sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried…" - Zayn after singing Night Changes in Mexico#ZaynSTTSTourMexico #ZaynSTTSTour
pic.twitter.com/y8pG2QutWF

— Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) March 26, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Sombr Covrs Phoebe Bridgrs

January 11, 2026
News

Excessive Force Reunite For First Show In 30 Years At FYA Fest 2026

January 11, 2026
News

Lucy Dacus & Chappell Roan Cover The Magnetic Fields At Artists For Aid Benefit

January 11, 2026
News

Bob Weir Dead At 78

January 10, 2026
News

Jenny Lewis Married Her Dog For Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2026
News

DHS Responds To Billie Eilish Calling ICE A “Terrorist Group”

January 10, 2026