Watch Zayn Sing A One Direction Song For The First Time Since Leaving The Group Exactly 10 Years Earlier

I remember it like it was... a decade ago. Zayn Malik announced his departure from the biggest boyband in the world. I didn't publicly care too much about One Direction in 2015, mostly because I wanted people at my college town's house shows to think I was cool. But being the right demographic and all, I had a soft spot for the lads, which I became aware of again last October when Malik's former bandmate Liam Payne suddenly passed away. Malik's solo tour was supposed to start just a couple of days later, but he understandably postponed it after news broke of Payne's death. Malik's tour finally commenced in Mexico City Tuesday night, on the ten-year anniversary of the day he announced he was leaving One Direction. He opened the show by singing a One Direction song for the first time since then.

Malik sang "Night Changes" from One Direction's 2014 album Four, the last record he made with them. The crowd freaked the fuck out. "I haven't sung this song in 10 years," Malik told the audience afterwards. "Thank you. That was fucking amazing. I almost cried at one point." See some clips below.

zayn malik opening his first ever sold out arena with night changes wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card pic.twitter.com/KOc8YA8bWC — lucia (@mzbvrdersz) March 26, 2025

Zayn has performed Night Changes by One Direction during his concert in Mexico tonight Today is also 10 years since his departure from the band was announced #ZaynSTTSTourMexico #ZaynSTTSTour pic.twitter.com/A1ZJnnIRRT — Zayn Tour HQ | #ZaynSTTSTour (@ZaynTourUpdates) March 26, 2025