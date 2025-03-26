Sorry Girls Announce New Album Dreamwalker: Hear “Ricochet”

Sorry Girls, the duo of Montreal musicians Foster Kirkpatrick and Dylan Konrad Obront, have been making dreamy but sleek DIY pop music for nearly a decade, and they've only gotten better at it. Today, they've announced plans to follow their 2023 album Bravo! with a new one called Dreamwalker. The LP's Bandcamp description says that it was inspired by '80s Fleetwood Mac records like Tusk. That's a high bar to set for yourself, but lead single "Ricochet" really has some of that gliding-on-ice feeling.

To make Dreamwalker, Sorry Girls holed up for months at Montreal's Two Sisters studios, and you can tell. "Ricochet" is all casual hooks and precisely calibrated synth-rock textures, and it has a lot of the same precise breeziness that I tend to associate with HAIM. I'm simply not used to hearing songs this lush on Bandcamp. Below, check out "Ricochet" and the Dreakwalker tracklist.

<a href="https://sorrygirls.bandcamp.com/album/dreamwalker">Dreamwalker by Sorry Girls</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Falling Down Stairs"

02 "Hush Baby"

03 "Quiet Hands"

04 "Ricochet"

05 "My Utopia"

06 "Holding Onto Me"

07 "Music For Rats"

08 "Footprints"

09 "Stalker"

10 "It's Only You (Holding You Back)"

11 "Great White"

Dreamwalker is out 6/13 on Arbutus.