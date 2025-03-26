The Florida-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper Niontay has made a name for himself in part through his work with groggy underground favorites like MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt. He'll be dropping his next album a month from now, a largely self-produced offering called Fada<3of$. There are guest verses from MAVI, El Cousteau, Sideshow, and Jadasea and beats from Tony Seltzer, dj blackpower, and SURF GANG's own Harrison. Niontay shared some background on the project:

The initial name for the tape was 2009 (shoutout my bradda Pretty V) that being the year my Ole boy passed, it completely changed my life. Same way I feel this album will, in a much more positive light. Death sucks but we gotta learn to celebrate it and send our loved ones off properly with love. That’s all I’m doing with this music, still tryna have fun and carry my Ole boy's name and legacy on to the furthest extent despite the "reality" of the situation.

Today's new preview of Fada<3of$ is "mumbleman," a new track with a video by Niontay and Nicholas Stafford Briggs. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Top da top"

02 "32ummers"

03 "MR.HAVEMYWAY"

04 "FULLCOURTPRESSHA"

05 "mumbleman"

06 "GMAN balaclava(like09)"

07 "Triggaman"

08 "Vice grip"

09 "+100underdogs" (Feat. Dav1d)

10 "Post game pskr" (Feat. El Cousteau)

11 "Lifestyles of da young n nomadic interlude"

12 "Stuntin’ like my baba" (Feat. lil peanutbutter)

13 "So lovely"

14 "Souljaman by Smv"

15 "Poltergeist" (Feat. Jadasea)

16 "Old Kent road freestyle"

17 "X-factor"

18 "Triangle offense" (Feat. MAVI & Sideshow)

19 "Da hiss of technology"

Fada<3of$ is out 4/25 on 10K Global.