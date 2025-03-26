Billy Joel Documentary Coming To HBO

HBO is back in the Billy Joel business. Way back in 1982, the premium cable network aired Joel's concert special Live From Long Island. Now, more than four decades later, an HBO documentary about Joel is in the works.

A two-part documentary called Billy Joel: And So It Goes will premiere this summer, Deadline reports. It'll be directed by Susan Lacy, who created the American Masters series for PBS and directed previous HBO docs on Jane Fonda and Steven Spielberg. Jessica Levin, who produced those docs and The Janes, is on board to produce.

And So It Goes will reportedly explore "the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting" and will incorporate never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, in addition to new interview footage. It won't be the first Billy Joel documentary, but previous films The Last Play At Shea Stadium and A Matter Of Trust: The Bridge To Russia centered on specific gigs. A statement from Lacy:

For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.

Other producers include Lacy and Levin’s Pentimento Production, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone for HBO Documentary Films. Hanks, Goetzman, Milliner, Hayes, Steve Cohen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez are credited as executive producers.