Dean & Gene Ween’s Kids Announce Show Together: “We Are Not Ween”

You probably won't get to see Ween anytime soon. Last year, the band canceled a bunch of tour dates, including their special Chocolate & Cheese 30th-anniversary show, citing Gene Ween's need to look after his mental health. They've decided not play live "for the foreseeable future." But if you're in the New Jersey area, you might get to see Dean and Gene Ween's kids play a show together, with the clear and important caveat that they "are Not Ween."

Despite the stage names, Dean and Gene Wene are not related. In real life, they're Michael Melchiondo Jr. and Aaron Freeman, respectively, and they've been friends since middle school. Yesterday, Dean's kid Michael Melchiondo went on Instagram to announce that he's playing what appears to be a DIY art-gallery gig with Gene's kid Ashton Freeman. Freeman is the one whose name is on the flyer. The show, which goes down 3/29 at the Soupcon Gallery in Lambertville, also features Hover and Rubix Pube. I don't know either of those acts, but "Rubix Pube" is a good name for a DIY band.

On Instagram, Michael Melchiondo says, "My good friend Ashton Freeman has asked me to join them in playing a show this Saturday in Lambertville. We’ve come up with a very unique collaborative set. So come and witness the genetic duo merge our sounds… We are Not Ween." With the capitalization, it almost seems like Not Ween is their band name. I've heard worse.

The sons of KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley also recently announced that they're making music together, so maybe this is a little mini-genre that we've got going here. Also, Noel and Liam Gallagher's kids are apparently in a new Samsung commercial together, though they're not identified as such.