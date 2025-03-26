Bedridden – “Philadelphia Get Me Through”

Brooklyn's Bedridden have been gearing up for the release of their debut album Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs. The band has unveiled "Etch" and "Chainsaw" so far, and today they're sharing "Philadelphia Get Me Through."

“This is the most charged song I wrote for Moths,” bandleader Jack Riley says, continuing:

I was hyper-aware that I was losing it at the time. I was chasing a relationship that only made me feel belittled. Bedridden took a day trip out to Philly to play a show with Worlds Worst and I thought that having a good night away from Brooklyn would cure me. It didn’t. Soon after, I dug up this angular, repetitive riff in a 5/4 time signature and found the melody quickly. The song crescendos into damn near a metal track. Nick wrote an incredible drum part. I had the perfect groundwork for a diss track.

"Philadelphia Get Me Through" is indeed charged, the guitars as restless as they are distorted, with Riley's resentful vocals adding to the tension. Dive in below.

Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs is out 4/11 via Julia’s War.