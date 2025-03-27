Tortoise Share First New Song In Nine Years “Oganesson”

Tortoise, the jazzy electronic post-rock visionaries who helped to define Chicago's experimental underground in the '90s and 2000s, have not been especially active in the past decade and a half. Since 2009, the band has released just one album, 2016's The Catastrophist. But Tortoise are set to appear tonight at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, and today they've shared their first new song in nine years.

"Oganesson" is billed as the first preview from "a larger body of work to be released soon via International Anthem & Nonesuch Records," a perfect label situation for legacy-era Tortoise if there ever was one. The song is chill and lounge-y but eventually descends into static. The lineup here: Jeff Parker on guitar, Dan Bitney on synthesizers, Douglas McCombs on bass, John Herndon on percussion and electronic percussion, John McEntire on drums. 2hollis remix when?

Hear "Oganesson" below.