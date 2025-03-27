Watch Hayley Williams Join Deftones For “Minerva” In Nashville

Deftones just recently began their 2025 arena tour. They played in Nashville on Wednesday night, and so they brought out Nashville's finest to help them out on "Minerva": Paramore's Hayley Williams. She came onstage to do co-lead vocals with Chino Moreno, bowing to him before the song wrapped up.

"Minerva" was the lead single to Deftones' 2003 self-titled album. And now, Hayley Williams might be the only person to perform onstage with both Deftones and Taylor Swift. She's got range! See some clips from the pit below.

Hayley Williams joined Deftones onstage tonight in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/DdhbvuWsOH — ? (@concertleaks) March 27, 2025

Williams also recently took to Instagram Stories to talk about Donald Trump's presidency so far and how the policies outlined in Project 2025 are already starting to roll out. "If I'm a white wealthy woman in America, in the south, and I'm scared, there are a lot of other people that I know are more terrified than me," she said, calling on male allies to speak up in support of reproductive rights. "There's gonna have to be some extreme allyship." Watch that below, too.