Mark Ronson Announces New Memoir Night People: How To Be A DJ In ’90s New York City

These days, Mark Ronson is one of our most successful record producers. He's been the lead artist on a gigantic hit, the Bruno Mars collab "Uptown Funk!," and he's earned an Oscar and a pile of Grammys thanks to his work with people like Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. But Ronson first found fame as an in-demand DJ on New York's rap-centric club scene in the '90s. So how did the Foreigner guitarist's stepson become the kind of DJ who Jay-Z would shout out on record? Ronson's upcoming memoir will apparently explain it all.

In September, Mark Ronson will publish his book Night People: How To Be A DJ In '90s New York City. The book focuses on the early days of Ronson's career, when he was spinning records in downtown clubs. Honestly, I'd much rather read about hanging out with Chloë Sevigny and/or Mobb Deep than about producing "Rehab." In a press release, Ronson has this to say:

DJing in '90s New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity. In Night People, I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family. This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity -- a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.

Night People: How To Be A DJ In '90s New York City comes out 9/16 via Hachette Books. That's the same company that published my book, so I guess we're labelmates now.