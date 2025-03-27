Watch Yoshimi P-We Join The Flaming Lips Live For The First Time At Their Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Show In Tokyo

The title character of the Flaming Lips' Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots was inspired by Yoshimi P-We, the longtime drummer of Japanese noise rockers Boredoms. Though that album came out way back in 2002, the real-life Yoshimi somehow had never performed with the Flaming Lips until Wednesday night in Tokyo.

Yoshimi was billed as a "special guest" for the two Tokyo shows on the Flaming Lips' current tour, where they're playing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full. (These shows were also a co-headlining situation with Cornelius.) It doesn't look like Yoshimi was there for the entire set, but she did come out to some gnarly screams. According to an Instagram post from Wayne Coyne, she did some trumpet and drums too. Watch a few clips below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHsXU6Qzhdo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHpu2VmzcNf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading