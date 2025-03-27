Carly Rae Jepsen Is Scoring A Musical, Reportedly Lena Dunham’s 10 Things I Hate About You Adaptation

Carly Rae Jepsen wrote a musical. As Broadway World notes, that much is confirmed by Jepsen's former Cinderella costar Ann Harada, who posted a photo with Jepsen on Instagram with the caption, "Reunited with my superstar ex-stepsister doing a reading of her new musical…we get along now, although I think I could still break her little arm."

As to which musical Jepsen wrote, it's been rumored for a few months that she's done the music for Lena Dunham's stage adaptation of the Julia Styles/Heath Ledger movie 10 Things I Hate About You. Adding fuel to that fire, a member of the Broadway World forum writes that a survey about next season's Broadway subscription mentions a Jepsen-penned 10 Things I Hate About You musical as one option.

As well-established Jepsies (wait, I never agreed to call it that), we at Stereogum HQ are pretty curious about this project and will assuredly bring you further details when they become available.