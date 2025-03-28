Dua Lipa Covers INXS, Wins Another Copyright Lawsuit, Shares Remix With Troye Sivan

During the Australian leg of her tour, Dua Lipa has been covering and bringing out artists from that country. Last week in Melbourne she covered AC/DC's "Highway To Hell," Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn," and Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head," and Wednesday (Mar. 27) she was in Sydney covering local legends INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart."

The pop star tackled the 1987 song at the Qudos Bank Arena. Lipa's 2020 hit "Break My Heart" interpolates INXS's "Need You Tonight"; it's from her album Future Nostalgia, which coincidentally turns five years old today. She wrote a little message to commemorate the anniversary, saying she's "grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock."

During the Melbourne run, she also brought out Melbourne's own Vance Joy for his "Riptide" on Tuesday (Mar. 23). And the night prior she brought out Perth's Troye Sivan for his "Rush." Tonight she shared a "Physical" remix with him.

Meanwhile, Lipa is also thriving in the courtroom. In 2022, a Florida reggae band sued her for allegedly stealing her other Future Nostalgia hit “Levitating”; today the case was dismissed by the judge, saying the similarities between songs were not protectable under copyright law. Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer also sued Lipa for "Levitating" in 2022.

Watch Lipa perform "Never Tear Us Apart" below and hear her collab with Sivan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NZex2G3hA8

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHs7fgvN3_G/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

UPDATE: On night two in Sydney, Lipa brought out Tame Impala's Kevin Parker for "The Less I Know The Better," which the pair previously sung together at Glastonbury last year.

@sophiegilbertok Dua Lipa performs with Tame Impala at Sydney N2 ??? dualipa surprisesong tameimpala ♬ original sound - Sophie Gilbert

https://www.tiktok.com/@wherearetheavocados.4/video/7486857585786752274