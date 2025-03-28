The Raveonettes – “Killer”

Last year, the Raveonettes released The Raveonettes Sing…, a covers album that took on the Velvet Underground, the Cramps, Buddy Holly, and more. Last month, the Danish indie rock duo returned with the announcement of a sequel to 2014’s Pe’ahi. They shared "Blackest," and now they're back with "Killer."

"Killer" is an atmospheric sprawl with hypnotic harmonies, an oppressive cloud of reverb, and a pensive piano instrumental. The lyrics are mysterious but emotive: "Kill for love but make it so I don't care/ Most of the time I felt so alone." They also recently announced tour dates to celebrate 20 years of Pretty In Black; check those out below along with "Killer."

TOUR DATES:

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Det Kgl. Teater, Gamle Scene

05/23 – Johanneshov, SE @ Hus 7

05/24 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

05/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

05/27 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

05/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

05/29 – Milan, IT @ Giardino in Triennale

05/30 – Athens, GR @ Gazarte

05/31 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/24 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Pe’ahi II is out 4/25 via Beat Dies.