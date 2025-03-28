Sum 41 Bid Farewell With Rage Against The Machine Cover

Canadian pop-punk heroes Sum 41 have been staging a long goodbye. Since announcing their disbandment in 2023, the band has released a farewell punk/metal double album called Heaven :x: Hell and embarked on a farewell tour, and they recently played a hometown farewell show in Toronto. Frontman Deryck Whibley also released a memoir. Sum 41 have one more performance lined up, an appearance at the Juno Awards this Sunday in honor of their looming May 15 induction to the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. But first, they're also sharing what are presumably their last recordings.

Sum 41 have an entry in the Spotify Singles series today. As per usual, there's one original track — in this case "Landmines," from Heaven :x: Hell — and one cover. They've chosen Rage Against The Machine's 1999 The Battle Of Los Angeles banger "Sleep Now In The Fire," a song that was all over MTV just a year or two before Sum 41's breakthrough hit "Fat Lip" was all over MTV.

Hear "Sleep Now In The Fire" below, and then let's put Sum 41 to bed (not in flames, preferably).