My Bloody Valentine Announce UK Shows

My Bloody Valentine's live return is night. The elusive and beloved shoegaze overlords haven't played together onstage since 2018. Last year, they announced plans to play Dublin's 3Arena in November -- a show that was more than a year out when they announced it. That one sold out quickly. Today, MBV have announced three more live shows, all in the UK. We have no idea whether those shows will be isolated incidents or whether they're planning on finally releasing new music, but a My Bloody Valentine mini-tour still feels like news. Check the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

11/24 - Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

11/25 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

11/27 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro