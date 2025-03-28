Skip to Content
News

My Bloody Valentine Announce UK Shows

9:49 AM EDT on March 28, 2025

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

|Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

My Bloody Valentine's live return is night. The elusive and beloved shoegaze overlords haven't played together onstage since 2018. Last year, they announced plans to play Dublin's 3Arena in November -- a show that was more than a year out when they announced it. That one sold out quickly. Today, MBV have announced three more live shows, all in the UK. We have no idea whether those shows will be isolated incidents or whether they're planning on finally releasing new music, but a My Bloody Valentine mini-tour still feels like news. Check the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
11/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
11/24 - Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
11/25 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/27 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

general ticket sale starts friday april 4th 10:00 BST

sign up to our newsletter at https://t.co/hbsoKgsEXW before march 31st 9:00 BST to get presale access pic.twitter.com/oevuFobZ9W

— my bloody valentine (@MBVofficial) March 28, 2025

