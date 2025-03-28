Skip to Content
Real Lies – “Finding Money” (Feat. Jessica Barden)

10:49 AM EDT on March 28, 2025

London duo Real Lies make swirling, nostalgic dance music with thoughtful, muttered vocals, and nobody else sounds quite like them. In 2021, they were a Stereogum Band To Watch. Right now, they're getting ready to release their new album We Will Annihilate Our Enemies, and they've already shared a bunch of its tracks: "Loverboy," "Towards Horses," "I Could Join The Birds," "Arielle." Today, they've got another new song, and it's a collaboration with the British actress Jessica Barden.

Jessica Barden is probably best-known for starring in the Netflix show The End Of The Fucking World. Apparently, she's on Dune: Prophecy now. I haven't really heard of her singing before, but that's not really a problem on a Real Lies track. The new one "Finding Money" is a breakbeat reverie that reminds me of the Streets, and Barden's whispery, conversational vocals fit in just fine. Check it out below.

We Will Annihilate Our Enemies is out 4/11 on Tonal.

