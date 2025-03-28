Stream Virginia Indie Folk-Rockers Palmyra’s Fiery, Contemplative Debut Album Restless

You guys like Bright Eyes? Palmyra like Bright Eyes too.

The Virginia trio, formed at James Madison University in Harrisonburg and now based in Richmond, released their excellent debut album Restless today. It's got an extremely accessible sound that could easily translate to Top 40 radio airplay and massive audiences full of Mumford and Avett fans, but there's also an unmistakable trace of trembling Conor Oberst influence in the music, a connection duly acknowledged by the band themselves. There are all kinds of other familiar touchpoints percolating in the banjo- and fiddle-strewn acoustic rock tracks, from modern pop-country to other roots-tinged indie stuff like Pinegrove and Frightened Rabbit. But Bright Eyes definitely loom largest. I mean, just check out Sasha Landon's quivering freakout on album centerpiece "Shape I'm In."

Palmyra came to my attention via endorsements from trusted Stereogum contributors Ian Cohen and Marissa R. Moss, and on first pass, I'm finding Restless to be fiery, contemplative, and altogether quite satisfying. Maybe you will too when you listen below.

Restless is out now via Oh Boy Records.