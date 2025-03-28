Skip to Content
Chet Hanks Goes Country With A Forrest Gump Homage Featuring His Dad, Tom Hanks

1:45 PM EDT on March 28, 2025

In his interview with Ziwe, "White Boy Summer" nepo baby Chet Hanks warned us that he was making the time-honored pivot from rap to country. And the former Chet Haze/Chet Hanx has indeed pulled a Post Malone with new group Something Out West.

The project pairs Hanks with Drew Arthur, and it finds Hanks continuing to leverage his status as the son of one of America's best-loved celebrities. In the Shane Drake-directed video for new single "You Better Run," Hanks re-creates several scenes from 1994's Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, including the "Run, Forrest, run!" scene, the shrimp boat scene, and, of course, the park bench scene, which involves appearances from Tom Hanks himself. Tom looks performatively bewildered and annoyed by the whole endeavor — or is that genuine bewilderment and annoyance? Because let's just say "You Better Run" is no "I Had Some Help." See for yourself below.

