bb trickz Samples, Pays Tribute To Clairo On “not a pretty girl”

2:32 PM EDT on March 28, 2025

These days Clairo's Instagram is full of pro photography and stylish outfits, but the alt-pop star first broke through with a pointedly un-made-up DIY music video for her lo-fi bedroom-pop tune "Pretty Girl." That song and video are the basis for "not a pretty girl," the new single from Spanish rapper bb trickz. The song samples the chillwavey keyboards and drum machines of "Pretty Girl," and its video finds bb trickz re-creating the webcam vibes of the original Clairo vid, prominent figurine placement included. The Spanglish rapping and booming bass ensure "not a pretty girl" becomes more than pure homage. Watch below along with the original.

