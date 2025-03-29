Young Scooter Dead At 39

Young Scooter has died. The Atlanta rapper reportedly passed away in his Georgia hometown on his birthday from injuries sustained while jumping a fence to flee from police officers. He was 39.

Young Scooter was born Kenneth Edward Bailey in Walterboro, South Carolina. He began to pursue a music career in 2008 after a drug trafficking charge. His second mixtape Finessin And Flexin' featured his childhood friend Future.

In January 2013, he broke though with Street Lottery, which landed him at #1 on our list of Best New Bands of that year. Along with Future, he collaborated with Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Migos, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Thug, Zaytoven, and more. His most recent project was last year's Trap’s Last Hope.