Eyedress Announces New Album STONER: Hear “Satan’s Son” (Feat. Matt Sweeney)

12:20 PM EDT on March 29, 2025

Eyedress rarely takes a break. The electronic artist unveiled the stacked mixtape Vampire In Beverly Hills last year, which featured Rico Nasty, Wild Nothing, Provoker, John Maus, and more. On Friday (Mar. 28), he announced his new album STONER, arriving in just a couple weeks.

The lead single "Satan's Son" features Matt Sweeney. STONER also has the previously released tracks “Occasional Stoner,” “My Simple Jeep” with Mac DeMarco, and “Separate Ways” with the Marías. Other collaborators on the record include Harmony Korine, Chad Hugo, Mayer Hawthorne, and more. Hear "Satan's Son" below.

STONER is out 4/11 via RCA. Pre-order it here.

