Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits SNL Goodnights: “Get Me To God’s Country”

A few weeks after winning the Best Actress Oscar for her starring role in Anora, Mikey Madison hosted SNL this weekend. She got to appear in the cold open about Signalgate and dress up as Squidward in a Please Don't Destroy video, but the part of the show going viral is its last two minutes.

The night's musical guest was Morgan Wallen in his second time on the show. The controversial country star previously performed in December 2020, but was originally supposed to make his debut two months prior: SNL pulled him from an October 2020 episode when TikToks showed him partying maskless and violating social distance guidelines. Jack White served as the last-minute replacement. (Wallen appeared in a sketch with host Jason Bateman making fun of the situation.)

Last night Wallen played two of the 37 tracks (!) from his recently-announced fourth album I'm The Problem. And at the end of the episode, he apparently couldn't wait to get out of there. Wallen gave Madison a quick embrace then walked right off the Studio 8H stage past the audience, while the cameras rolled, without acknowledging any of the cast.

After the show, on his Instagram Stories, Wallen posted a photo of his private jet, writing, "Get me to God's country." Today SNL viewers are slamming him for the rude behavior. Notably, Wallen also did not promote this SNL appearance at all on social media since it was announced earlier this month.

As for music stuff in the rest of the episode, there was a pre-taped song about waiting in big, dumb lines in NYC, and that featured a surprise Joe Jonas cameo. The Jonas brother recently announced his album Music For People Who Believe In Love will arrive May 23 after being rescheduled from last October.

Marcello Hernandez played a backflipping Benson Boone in a jury selection sketch.

And there was a sketch with Bowen Yang that paid tribute to Hilary Duff's 2007 performance on The Today Show, which went viral on TikTok in 2021. It was a recurring appearance from Yang's Barry The Midwife character and saw him and Madison's OBGYN character getting to recreate Duff's now iconic choreo.

Next week's SNL will be hosted by Jack Black with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Wallen's I'm The Problem is out May 16, the first day of his new country music festival with the War On Drugs and Moneybagg Yo.

UPDATE: Entertainment Weekly asked Kenan Thompson, SNL's longest-tenured cast member, about the incident while speaking with him about his new GERD Is No Joke campaign with Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

"I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way," Thompson said. After pointing out that "Prince did the same thing," he added that Wallen's exit "was just different because it just felt so abrupt. And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible.

"The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite. But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week. We're here talking about GERD. We will be fine."

An NBC source tells TMZ that Wallen is welcome back anytime.

Meanwhile Variety reports that Joe Jonas was tapped for the cameo in the "Big Dumb Line" music video because Wallen passed. But you can't really fault him for that.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=iK2UKjBMjNg

https://youtube.com/watch?v=2EI99twG3tE