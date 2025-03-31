Linkin Park Downgrade Dodger Stadium Show, Slash Ticket Price

Linkin Park continue to fumble their epic return. On Friday the band released a new song called "Up From The Bottom," from the forthcoming deluxe edition of their comeback album From Zero. Along with that news, they revealed some updated South American tour dates and announced changes to their big Los Angeles hometown concert that went on sale last fall with openers Queens Of The Stone Age and JPEGMAFIA. Initially scheduled for the 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium this September, the show has now been scaled down to the 18,000-capacity Intuit Dome.

All tickets for Linkin Park's Dodger Stadium show are being refunded, with those who did buy tickets now getting first dibs at the Intuit Dome show. Queens Of The Stone Are no longer on the bill, though JPEGMAFIA still is. And Los Angeles -- Scientology country! -- isn't the only city where they're having trouble selling tickets: Linkin Park also announced a new discount ticket offer for the whole tour, where fans can spend $39.50 for randomly-assigned seats. Meanwhile, some Brazilian fans are upset that they're apparently no longer playing in Rio De Janeiro and Porto Alegre as they previously announced. Sounds like a mess!