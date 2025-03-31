Travis Barker Produces New Music For Sublime, Wavves, Machine Gun Kelly’s Baby

Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer and professional famous person, has successful side-gig producing records for people like Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and Trippie Redd. Now, Barker's production discography is getting a bunch of new random-ass entries. He's becoming the first producer ever to collaborate with the unlikely trio of Sublime, Wavves, and Machine Gun Kelly's infant child.

Before Barker joined Blink-182, he played drums for Southern California ska-punk goofballs the Aquabats, and you could probably say that they were contemporaries of Southern California ska-punk goofballs Sublime. Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell passed away in 1996, just as Sublime were transcending their Southern California ska-punk goofball status, and the group has gone through a few different incarnations since then. Last year, Sublime essentially reformed with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob taking his late father's place as their new frontman. They played Coachella, performed alongside Post Malone, and released "Stick Figure," the first new straight-up Sublime-without-Rome song in 28 years. Now, Rolling Stone reports that Sublime are working with Travis Barker to record their first album since their mega-successful 1996 self-titled LP.

Jakob Nowell tells Rolling Stone that Sublime recently spent a week in the studio with Travis Barker and producer John Feldmann, working on songs for their new project, which they plan to start recording soon. Nowell says, "Dude, those guys are awesome. Travis is an old-school fan and scholar of the Sublime catalog… They feel like family members now too, man. There was that feeling from everyone that what we’re doing here is something generational and special on an emotional, spiritual, familial level."

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Barker says, "This is going to be really special. Bradley comes through his son Jakob… Chills every day in the studio when he sings and plays guitar."

In the article, Jakob Nowell says, "The goal is not to create something that is, like, 'This is what Sublime would be today in 2025.' No, just more of a solid respect and homage to the works of Sublime." They're digging through Bradley Nowell's unfinished song ideas, and he's immersing himself in original Sublime influences like the Minutemen, Eazy-E, and "a lot of old blues." Jakob also claims that a Sublime biopic is in the works, with Riverdale star KJ Apa "pretty much confirmed" to play Bradley.

At the same time, Travis Barker is also helping to relaunch a very different band. Wavves, the project that once signified a new generation of indie rock, has been relatively quiet lately, with frontman Nathan Williams focused on stuff like property management and a cannabis brand. Earlier this year, Wavves returned with the new single "So Long." Later this year, Wavves will head out on a North American tour and release the new album Spun. Now, Wavves release the new single "Goner," which Travis Barker produced. It's a gleaming pop-punk tune, and you can see its sweaty video below.

Spun is out 6/6 on Wavves' own Ghost Ramp label.

As for the other thing: Travis Barker collaborator Machine Gun Kelly and movie star Megan Fox recently became the proud parents of a baby girl. On his Instagram story, MGK wrote that he and his collaborators, including Travis Barker, "composed the score of the birth," and he shared a bit of that score.