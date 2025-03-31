Soundside Music Festival 2025 Lineup Has The Killers, Weezer, Vampire Weekend, Hozier, More

Last year, Connecticut's Sound On Sound music festival rebranded itself as Soundside, and it unveiled a lineup with Noah Kahan and the Foo Fighters in the headlining spot. The Foo Fighters dropped out at the last minute, presumably because of stuff happening in Dave Grohl's personal life, and Jack White and Greta Van Fleet filled in. This year, Soundside will return to Bridgeport's Seaside Park with a solid roster of headliners: the Killers, Weezer, Vampire Weekend, and Hozier, the Noah Kahan of this year's festival landscape.

This year's Soundside goes down 9/27-28, and the lineup also features notable names like Djo, Japanese Breakfast, the Last Dinner Party, the Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf, Chelsea Cutler, and Vundabar. You can find all the important info here.