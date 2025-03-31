Momma – “Rodeo”

Momma's new album Welcome To My Blue Sky is out this Friday, and it's gonna be good. We've already heard the singles “Ohio All The Time,” "Bottle Blonde," and "I Want You (Fever)," the latter of which they performed on Kimmel last week. Today, we get one last single called "Rodeo."

"Rodeo" is about feeling like you've been swept up into someone else's chaos. The band explain in a statement:

This song is written from the perspective of two people we kind of left behind, romantically. It’s our attempt at honoring their stories by tapping into the feeling of being replaced by someone else. We made the video with Richard Smith, who had the idea to put us on an ice rink and have someone skating around us, with a bull chasing her. It’s supposed to replicate the idea of being in the center of the ring of a rodeo, and feeling like someone is doing laps around you and you just can’t keep up.

Watch Richard Phillip Smith's ice skating-themed video for "Rodeo" below.

Welcome To My Blue Sky is out 4/4/ via Polyvinyl.