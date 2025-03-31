Chubby And The Gang Appear To Call It Quits

UK punks Chubby And The Gang arrived on the scene in 2019, and their fusion of oi, hardcore, and pub-rock was fresh and exciting. The Gang was initially presented as a full-on band, but it slowly turned into a solo project for mastermind Charlie Mannning Walker, otherwise known as Chubby Charles. Today, an Instagram post appears to announce the end of Chubby And The Gang: "Every dog has his day, ours came and went away. Thank you for the good times sorry for the bad ones and for a great six years. Who fuckin loves ya? Chubby does."

Chubby And The Gang released their full-length debut Speed Kills early in 2020, and it fucking ruled. Charlie Manning Walker came from UK hardcore bands like Violent Reaction and Arms Race, but his new sound suggested all kinds of possibilities. Recording with Fucked Up's Jonah Falco, Walker landed on a joyously furious fusion of many, many different eras of British punk. The Gang signed to Partisan Records for 2021 sophomore record The Mutt's Nuts, and they moved to the hardcore label Flatspot for last year's And Then There Was... As far as I know, Walker is still a member of the Chisel.