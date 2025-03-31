Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Chubby And The Gang Appear To Call It Quits

12:17 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

Katherine Garcia

UK punks Chubby And The Gang arrived on the scene in 2019, and their fusion of oi, hardcore, and pub-rock was fresh and exciting. The Gang was initially presented as a full-on band, but it slowly turned into a solo project for mastermind Charlie Mannning Walker, otherwise known as Chubby Charles. Today, an Instagram post appears to announce the end of Chubby And The Gang: "Every dog has his day, ours came and went away. Thank you for the good times sorry for the bad ones and for a great six years. Who fuckin loves ya? Chubby does."

Chubby And The Gang released their full-length debut Speed Kills early in 2020, and it fucking ruled. Charlie Manning Walker came from UK hardcore bands like Violent Reaction and Arms Race, but his new sound suggested all kinds of possibilities. Recording with Fucked Up's Jonah Falco, Walker landed on a joyously furious fusion of many, many different eras of British punk. The Gang signed to Partisan Records for 2021 sophomore record The Mutt's Nuts, and they moved to the hardcore label Flatspot for last year's And Then There Was... As far as I know, Walker is still a member of the Chisel.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026