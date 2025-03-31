Skip to Content
Best Friends Forever 2025 Adds Jimmy Eat World, Penfold Reunion

2:40 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

Last year's inaugural Best Friends Forever festival was great, and this year's is shaping up nicely. Today the retro-leaning Vegas emo and indie rock fest added headliners Jimmy Eat World and a Penfold reunion to an already announced lineup including Jawbreaker, Minus The Bear, Rilo Kiley, Texas Is The Reason, Knapsack, Mineral, Cursive, Pedro The Lion, Superchunk, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Wednesday, Tigers Jaw, Pity Sex, Speedy Ortiz, and much more.

Jimmy Eat World are reportedly putting together a special set for BFF featuring a good chunk of Clarity and several rarities. Penfold, the New Jersey emo veterans, will be performing together for the first time in 13 years.

Tickets for Best Friends Forever '25 are available here.

