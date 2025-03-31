Lana Del Rey Denies Kim Kardashian Is Suing Her

Last year Lana Del Rey was featured in a Valentine's Day ad campaign for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS. A few days ago, a rumor began spreading online: Kardashian was suing Del Rey for $1 million because Del Rey did not label her Instagram posts with the SKIMS campaign as paid promotions, leading to scrutiny from the nonprofit National Advertising Division. In an Instagram comment today, LDR has denied that Kardashian is suing.

"No no , this isn't happening," Del Rey writes in a comment on an IG post from Let's Get Into It podcaster Sloan Hooks. "Not as far as either one of us know. I don't know where this started but if it does for some reason have to happen because of guidelines- then we will handle it. But never an end to a friendship." Additionally, TMZ reports that the claims of a Kardashian lawsuit against LDR are "categorically false," per a source who allegedly has direct knowledge of the situation.

Kardashian has been a Del Rey fan for a long time. Back when Kanye West proposed to her, he had an orchestra play Del Rey's "Young And Beautiful" at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

In other Lana news, in another Instagram post last week she teased the release of "Henry, Come On," a single from her upcoming country or country-adjacent album The Right Person Will Stay that she's been hyping since way back in January 2024 when the SKIMS campaign launched. The album is set for release on May 21, and Del Rey has not released any music from it yet.