Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Gene And Dean Ween’s Kids Cover Ween In Their First Show Together, Reiterate “We Are Not Ween”

6:52 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

On Saturday (Mar. 29), Dean and Gene Ween's kids – Michael Melchiondo and Ashton Freeman, respectively – played their first show together. Beforehand they clarified that they are not Ween, and Ashton — who records as Souperfruit — has uploaded their set to YouTube with the remindful title: "we are not ween."

At the Soupçon Salon in Lambertville, New Jersey they opened with a cover of "Long Beach Island," an infamous, unreleased '90s demo that was leaked after someone stole the CD-R from Gene's home in 1999. The pair also performed the late outsider musician Wesley Willis' "Rock N Roll McDonalds," which happens below at 16 minutes and 15 seconds.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=5toX3AzTOVU
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHzxYMnsEXl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026