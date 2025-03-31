Gene And Dean Ween’s Kids Cover Ween In Their First Show Together, Reiterate “We Are Not Ween”

On Saturday (Mar. 29), Dean and Gene Ween's kids – Michael Melchiondo and Ashton Freeman, respectively – played their first show together. Beforehand they clarified that they are not Ween, and Ashton — who records as Souperfruit — has uploaded their set to YouTube with the remindful title: "we are not ween."

At the Soupçon Salon in Lambertville, New Jersey they opened with a cover of "Long Beach Island," an infamous, unreleased '90s demo that was leaked after someone stole the CD-R from Gene's home in 1999. The pair also performed the late outsider musician Wesley Willis' "Rock N Roll McDonalds," which happens below at 16 minutes and 15 seconds.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=5toX3AzTOVU

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHzxYMnsEXl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading