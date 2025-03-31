Every Venue Hosting Brand New’s Live Return Disables Comments On Announcement Posts

Brand New have slowly been launching their return. In 2017 Jesse Lacey faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor and issued a statement. The Long Island emo band quietly played one small show last year and three larger ones last week, and now they've announced a full tour. The venues — which include arenas and amphitheaters — have all disabled the comments on their announcement posts.

The 24-date North American tour kicks off at Seattle's WAMU Theater, stops twice at LA's Shrine Expo Hall and Detroit's Masonic Temple among other venues, and ends with a hometown show at Long Island's UBS Arena. See some examples of the venue's promotional posts on social media below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3qa3Eo9Hu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3qbpcOBWM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3tRfaptZt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3qJQOx6fv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading