Every Venue Hosting Brand New’s Live Return Disables Comments On Announcement Posts

7:21 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

Brand New have slowly been launching their return. In 2017 Jesse Lacey faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor and issued a statement. The Long Island emo band quietly played one small show last year and three larger ones last week, and now they've announced a full tour. The venues — which include arenas and amphitheaters — have all disabled the comments on their announcement posts.

The 24-date North American tour kicks off at Seattle's WAMU Theater, stops twice at LA's Shrine Expo Hall and Detroit's Masonic Temple among other venues, and ends with a hometown show at Long Island's UBS Arena. See some examples of the venue's promotional posts on social media below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3qa3Eo9Hu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3qbpcOBWM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3tRfaptZt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3qJQOx6fv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

