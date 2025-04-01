Miki Berenyi Trio – “Kinch”

This Friday, Miki Berenyi Trio release their debut album Tripla. So far the band fronted by the former Lush leader has shared the singles "Vertigo," “8th Deadly Sin,” and "Big I Am," and today they're offering one last taste with the jangly "Kinch."

“The lyrics are inspired by love and loss, and how those people never leave you, and how it makes you think about the nature of love,” Miki Berenyi explains. The trio have also announced a North American tour; check out the dates below along with the "Kinch" music video directed by Sébastien Faits-Divers.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 - Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

10/11 - Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/15 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/16 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

10/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/28 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Tripla is out 4/4 via Bella Union.