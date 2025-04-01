Miki Berenyi Trio – “Kinch”

This Friday, Miki Berenyi Trio release their debut album Tripla. So far the band fronted by the former Lush leader has shared the singles "Vertigo," “8th Deadly Sin,” and "Big I Am," and today they're offering one last taste with the jangly "Kinch."
“The lyrics are inspired by love and loss, and how those people never leave you, and how it makes you think about the nature of love,” Miki Berenyi explains. The trio have also announced a North American tour; check out the dates below along with the "Kinch" music video directed by Sébastien Faits-Divers.
TOUR DATES:
10/10 - Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
10/11 - Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/12 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
10/15 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
10/16 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag
10/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/28 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
Tripla is out 4/4 via Bella Union.