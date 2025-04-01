The Ophelias – “Cicada”

The Ophelias' “Cumulonimbus” and "Salome" were riveting previews of their fourth album Spring Grove, which is the first record produced by Julien Baker. Today, the indie rock band is back with another taste with the dreamy "Cicada."

"Cicada," per leader Spencer Peppet, is "about how none of my exes or ex-friends use social media. It's left to me to guess what they're doing, what they look like, how they pass the time. I think sometimes it's better not to know!"

She continued:

I name drop both Ludlow Ave and Vine Street in Cincinnati in this one, as well as the infamous seventeen year cicadas. There's a great Wussy song called "Crooked" that opens with the lines "this is the night the insects appear / after seventeen years on this side of town / singing the songs they learned underground." Wussy is an amazing Cincy band and that song is one of the best ever. I was definitely inspired by them as well as the actual bugs. The very end of the song is a voice memo that Andrea [Gutmann Fuentes] took of the cicadas in Ohio. If you listen closely you can hear her laughing when one lands on her.

Spring Grove is out 4/4 via Get Better Records.