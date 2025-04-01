Skip to Content
Wet Leg Announce New Album moisturizer: Hear “catch these fists”

1:30 PM EDT on April 1, 2025

Wet Leg announced last month that they were "so back." In the couple of weeks since then, the Isle Of Wight indie rockers have teased a new song and played a few intimate gigs. Now, that song they teased, "catch these fists," is officially out in the world, along with the news that their sophomore album moisturizer will arrive in July.

The bulk of moisturizer was written after Wet Leg vocalist Rhian Teasdale came to a pretty significant personal realization: "I thought I was straight all of my life until I met my current partner -- these love songs are about them," she explains in a press release. "I just found it so much more interesting and empowering to be writing love songs where I’m not lusting over a man -- it feels a little bit different."

"catch these fists" is an amped-up rocker that infuses Wet Leg's typical poppy post-punk with an almost sinister-sounding new wave slant. It's not one of those sapphic love songs, but it does find the women of Wet Leg at their breaking point after an unpleasant interaction with a "belligerent man," chanting over dance-punk drums: "I know all too well just what you're like!"

Check out Wet Leg frolicking in their hometown in the video and performing the song at Brooklyn's Market Hotel last night, and see the album's tracklist, below.

@tr4nseunte_

@WET LEG ? playing live their new single “Catch These Fists” at the Market Hotel ? #wetleg #newmusic #rhianteasdale #indierock #markethotel #rockshow #newyorkcity #liveshow

♬ catch these fists - Wet Leg

TRACKLIST:
01 "CPR"
02 "liquidize"
03 "catch these fists"
04 "davina mccall"
05 "jennifer's body"
06 "mangetout"
07 "pond song"
08 "Pokemon"
09 "pillow talk"
10 "don’t speak"
11 "11:21"
12 "u and me at home"

moisturizer is out 7/11 via Domino.

Iris Luz

Read More:

