Cast Announce First US Shows In 29 Years

Stereogum's own Scott Lapatine is calling it the "British Reinvasion," which is cute. Britpop overlords Oasis will head out on their much-hyped reunion tour later this year, while smaller contemporaries Gene and Shack recently announced their own reunions. Now Cast, the Liverpool band who had a few giant UK hits in the '90s, will return to the US for the first time since the Clinton years.

John Power, formerly of the La's, started Cast in the early '90s, and their 1995 debut All Change was a UK smash that went platinum and sent four singles into the top 20. They didn't break in the US right away, so they stopped trying. Over the next few years, Cast landed a bunch more UK hits and played high up on the bill on festivals like Reading. But Cast's later records didn't do so well, and the band broke up immediately after the release of their fourth LP, 2001's Beetroot.

Cast reunited in 2010, and they've been doing just fine since then. They've put out a few more albums, and they'll join former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft to open Oasis' UK reunion shows. Now, Cast have announced plans to return to the US for the first time since 1996. This September, they'll play a pair of East Coast shows with the Brian Jonestown Massacre -- 9/9 at New York's Webster Hall and 9/10 at Philadelphia's Union Transfer. Maybe they'll play some more if those gigs go alright.