Florist – “Jellyfish”

We're just a few days away from the release of Jellywish, the latest LP from the dreamy New York DIY greats Florist. Over the past few months, the band dropped the early tracks "This Was A Gift," "Have Heaven," "Gloom Designs," and "Moon, Sea, Devil." Just before the album arrives, Florist have also shared "Jellyfish," the album's kinda-sorta title track.

"Jellyfish" is an awfully pretty song, a mostly-acoustic ramble that's more folk than indie rock. "You are just a small part, but your life is worth a lot," bandleader Emily Sprague softly coos. "Destroy the feeling you are not." Real talk: That's nice to hear! In a press release, Sprague says:

"Jellyfish" is presented as an upbeat song with a darker undertone of frantically wondering how doomed we really are, what our lifetimes may bring, and what we can do about it. It marvels at the mysteries of our world while also mourning the destruction of so much of it by the hands of humans. "Jellyfish" draws a connecting line between our very minds and the natural world, attempting to establish an important theme of this song and record which is: rethinking what is normalized so we can be more symbiotic with each other and the Earth. The song ends its musing with a reminder to the listener of our power centers, that we are deserving of happiness and love: "Destroy the feeling you are not enough." This is mirroring an earlier lyric: "Destroy everything on earth," which is an observation of how things seem to be, but shouldn't have to be, and must be challenged.

Jellywish is out 4/4 on Double Double Whammy.