Watch Lucy Dacus Cover Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”

Two of the biggest albums of the year so far, here in music-critic world, were Lady Gaga's Mayhem and Lucy Dacus' Forever Is A Feeling. Both artists have been hard at work on the promo trail — including a Stereogum interview for Gaga — and now Dacus has brought the two album cycles together.

In a visit to Jack Saunders' BBC Radio 1 show, Dacus covered "Abracadabra," one of the Mayhem singles that taps back into the campy dance-pop maximalism of Gaga's early days. Dacus has reshaped the song in her image, turning it into a somber guitar-based ballad that I would expect to hear in a dramatic movie scene. In fact, I'd be stunned if some Hollywood music supervisor doesn't ask Dacus to get in the studio and make a proper recording of this for sync purposes. It's just got that mood-setting cinematic vibe.

Hear the full cover below, where you'll also find partial video.