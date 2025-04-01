Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Lucy Dacus Cover Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”

1:15 PM EDT on April 1, 2025

Two of the biggest albums of the year so far, here in music-critic world, were Lady Gaga's Mayhem and Lucy Dacus' Forever Is A Feeling. Both artists have been hard at work on the promo trail — including a Stereogum interview for Gaga — and now Dacus has brought the two album cycles together.

In a visit to Jack Saunders' BBC Radio 1 show, Dacus covered "Abracadabra," one of the Mayhem singles that taps back into the campy dance-pop maximalism of Gaga's early days. Dacus has reshaped the song in her image, turning it into a somber guitar-based ballad that I would expect to hear in a dramatic movie scene. In fact, I'd be stunned if some Hollywood music supervisor doesn't ask Dacus to get in the studio and make a proper recording of this for sync purposes. It's just got that mood-setting cinematic vibe.

Hear the full cover below, where you'll also find partial video.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026