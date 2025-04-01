No Windows – “Easter Island”

No Windows introduced their latest EP The Great Traitor with the alluring "Return." Now the Glasgow band has another mesmerizing track in store. "Easter Island" finds Morgan Morris and Verity Slangen in folk duo mode, harmonizing over little more than some fingerpicked acoustic guitar and bass, with just the right amount of minimal sonic flourishes. There's a slight twinge of precocious indie-pop in their singing at the end, before the song disappears into gorgeous ambient whirring.

A word from Morris:

"Easter Island" may be the most collaborative song we’ve written, there was almost no separation between both of our roles in that moment. Usually, our instinct after finishing on a song’s spine is to think about arrangement, instrumentation, and production. The works. However, after finishing up "Easter Island," we felt perfectly content with where it was. The song remains almost the same as when we played it in my room for the first time.

And from Slangen:

It was written at the end of the relationship that inspired so much of this EP, I have written so many breakup songs and this one shows my maturity in being able to take a gentler and more nuanced approach on the situation. As Morgan said, I cannot separate our roles in this song, I felt very unrooted while writing it, and the collaborative element signifies to me the most constant thing in my life, music and me and Morgan's relationship.

Listen below.

The Great Traitor is out 5/9 via Fat Possum.