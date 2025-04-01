Reunited WU LYF Share First New Song In 13 Years, “A New Life Is Coming”

Cult-beloved Manchest indie rockers WU LYF aren't just back together; they're putting new music out into the world. In February, fromtman Ellery Roberts' post-WU LYF duo Lost Under Heaven announced their breakup and shared "Creation Song," their farewell single. After teasing a reunion, WU LYF announced a string of shows last month. Now, they've shared their first new track since their 2012 breakup.

Today, a mysterious new six-minute track appeared on WU LYF's website. On Instagram, WU LYF say that the new track is called "A New Life Is Coming," and they also announced three more reunion shows at Salford's Kings Arms, April 17-19. As the German website Diffus points out, WU LYF have also restarted their Lucifer Youth Foundation service, which lets you access new stuff from the band for a monthly fee of three pounds a month. "A New Life Is Coming" is the kind of grand, majestic indie rocker that we used to get in the early '00s, and you can hear it by heading over to the band's site and clicking the "play" icon.

UPDATE: The track has now been released on streaming: