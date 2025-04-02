Skip to Content
S.G. Goodman Announces New Album Planting By The Signs: Hear “Fire Sign”

9:11 AM EDT on April 2, 2025

In 2022, S.G. Goodman released her sophomore effort Teeth Marks. When the Kentucky singer-songwriter was working on its followup, she was faced with grief following the death of her friend Mike Harmon and her beloved dog Howard. Now, she's announcing her new album Planting By The Signs.

The lead single "Fire Sign" is an infectious preview, off-kilter yet groovy with a memorable bassline and a catchy refrain: "Who put the fire out?" During the making of Planting By The Signs, the passing of Harmon led to Goodman reconciling with her longtime creative collaborator and guitarist Matthew Rowan, who co-produced the album with her and Drew Vandenberg. Hear "Fire Sign" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Satellite"
02 "Fire Sign"
03 "I Can See The Devil"
04 "Snapping Turtle"
05 "Michael Told Me"
06 "Solitaire"
07 "I'm In Love"
08 "Nature's Child" (Feat. Bonnie "Prince" Billy)
09 "Heat Lightning"
10 "Planting By The Signs" (Feat. Matthew Rowan)
11 "Heaven Song"

Planting By The Signs is out 6/20 via Slough Water / Thirty Tigers.

