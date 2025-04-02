Skip to Content
Morgan Wallen Releases Merch Inspired By SNL Incident, Kenan Thompson Addresses Controversy

8:09 PM EDT on April 1, 2025

Over the weekend, Morgan Wallen sparked controversy when he appeared on SNL, abruptly left the stage during the end credits, and then posted an Instagram Story of his private jet with overlain text that read, "Get me to God’s country.” It quickly became a meme, and now the controversial country star has made merch inspired by it.

On his website, Wallen is selling a "Get me to God’s country” T-shirt as well two different hats with the catchphrase. Meanwhile, SNL’s longest-tenured cast member Kenan Thompson reacted to the situation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (that was unsubtly focused on his GERD awareness campaign with a pharmaceutical brand). “I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way," he said.

He added that “Prince did the same thing,” but Wallen’s exit “was just different because it just felt so abrupt. And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible."

“The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite," he continued. "But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week. We’re here talking about GERD. We will be fine.”

Wallen is welcome back to the show anytime, NBC apparently told TMZ. Today it was reported Joe Jonas appeared in the episode’s Big Dumb Line video only because Wallen refused.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DH65eQMuXZ4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y4bEOzw8CeY

Read More:

