Rachel Bobbitt – “Furthest Limb”

9:33 AM EDT on April 2, 2025

Ebru Yildiz

The Toronto singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt made an impression with her 2023 EP The Half We Still Have, and she's released a series of one-off tracks since then. Some of those tracks have been covers; she's taken on songs from the Cranberries, Broadcast, and Arthur Russell. Some of those songs have also been Bobbitt's own. A couple of months ago, she released her "Sweetest Heart" single. Today, she's got a new one called "Furthest Limb."

Rachel Bobbitt recorded "Furthest Limb" with big-deal indie producer Chris Coady at his Los Angeles studio. It's full of sharp, idiosyncratic melodic turns, but they all arrive in the context of a fuzzy, comforting indie-pop track. Bobbitt sings about realizing that she's pushed someone away without quite understanding what we did. I bet we've all been there. Here's what she says about the single:

It’s a song centered around miscommunications -- how when you’re forging a connection with someone it can be easy to assume they view the relationship similarly to how you do, when in reality people can be independently building entire narratives that you aren’t aware of. I wanted the song to feel like the vocal was the steady center in an instrumental that swirls and moves around it; and Chris ran with the idea. The opening choral arrangement leads into plucky acoustic guitars which give way to fuzzy synth lines -- all the while the main vocal is unwavering in its plea for connection and need for reassurance.

In director Colin Medley's stately black-and-white video for "Furthest Limb," two dancers move around an apartment together as Rachel Bobbitt sings directly to the camera. Check it out below.

"Furthest Limb" is out now on Fantasy/Concord.

