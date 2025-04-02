Dazy – “Pay No Mind (To The Signs)”

Hey, we get a new Dazy song today! That's always good news. Richmond music publicist James Goodson started cranking out his home-recorded fuzz-pop blasts during the pandemic, and that music has grown into a full operation. Goodson is someone who I hang out with when I see him at shows, and Dazy was a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2022. Here's the thing, though: Those two facts have nothing to do with one another. Goodson is a good dude who writes amazing songs. I'm not doing him a favor when I post his music on this website. I'm doing you a favor.

Last year, Dazy released the back-to back EPs IT'S ONLY A SECRET (if you repeat it) and I GET LOST (when i try to get found). Tonight, he heads out on tour with Graham Hunt and Liquid Mike, which sounds like a great night out. Ahead of the tour, Dazy just dropped the new single "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)" on us. It's a banger.

James Goodson co-produced "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)" with Ryan Hemsworth, a Canadian beatmaker who's been a staple on this website for well over a decade. Hemsworth was once a big part of the cloud-rap genre, and he's still in there; he helped out on Squadda B's new album. These days, Hemsworth is half of the dance duo Bodysync, and Dazy appeared on their single "Back Of My Mind" last year. "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)" is an extremely '90s burst of bleary guitar and jittery breakbeats, deep in that Folk Implosion "Natural One" zone. Dazy has made great use of drum machines from the very beginning, but here James is messing around with DJ scratches and stuff. It's awesome. Listen and check out Dazy's tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/02 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

4/03 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen *

4/04 Toronto, ON @ More Reality 2 *

4/05 Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs ^

4/07 Brooklyn, NY @ TV EYE ^

4/08 Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts ^

4/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s^

4/10 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

4/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ^

4/12 Athens, OH @ The Union

* with Graham Hunt

^ with Graham Hunt & Liquid Mike

"Pay No Mind (To The Signs)" is out now on Lame-O.