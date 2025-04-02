TOLEDO – “Tall Kids”

Skip to Content
3:53 PM EDT on April 2, 2025

The dreamy indie-pop duo TOLEDO, who are not from Spain or Ohio, have a lovely little track out today. "Tall Kids," has splattered artwork not dissimilar from the packshots for recent TOLEDO singles "Amends" and "When He Comes Around." It's gentle, romantic, and gauzy, so the RIYL Hovvdy maybe goes without saying. Opening lyrics: "I couldn't sleep the night you took my hand and pulled me closer/ When I felt your arms around my neck/ The sun came up and followed us until the day was over/ And I walked home the tallest kid." Listen below.

