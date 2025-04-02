Stereolab Tease Music In Packages To Fans

Stereolab's last studio album was 2010's Not Music, which was followed by their hiatus. The beloved Anglo-French band reunited in 2019 for tours and reissues, and now they're finally teasing new music.

Per Brooklyn Vegan, Stereolab sent out their “Lab Report” newsletter on Monday (Mar. 31), which included a link to an image with the words “Unsolicited Stereolab Material” on it. On Tuesday, they took to Instagram to post a picture of a record. And today, UK fans received “Unsolicited Stereolab Material” in the mail, which featured a 7″ record with a song called “Aerial Troubles” on one side and an instrumental on the other, plus a word search. Hear an“Aerial Troubles” preview here.

Earlier this year, Stereolab announced a massive North American and European tour. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/25 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

05/26 - Köln, Germany @ Gloria

05/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

05/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

05/30 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

05/31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

06/01 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

06/03 - Nantes, France @ Stereolux

06/04 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon

06/05 - Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

06/06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/07 - Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Eslava

06/09 - Grenoble, France @ La Belle Electrique

06/10 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

06/11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

06/12 - Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39

06/14 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture

06/15 - Budapest, Hungary @ A38 Ship

06/16 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK

06/17 - Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory

06/19 - Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur

06/20 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ den Atelier

07/11 - Cagliari, Italy @ Siren Festival

09/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/16 - Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

09/18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

09/19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/21 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/23 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

09/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale

09/27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/03 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/04 - Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

10/07 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

10/09 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/12 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

10/14 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/30 - Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa

10/31 - Austin, TX @ TBC

11/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/02 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

11/12 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks!

12/05 - Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

12/06 - London, England @ Royal Festival Hall

12/08 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Galvanisers

12/09 - Leeds, England @ Project House

12/11 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz

12/13 - Oxford, England @ O2 Academy Oxford