Stereolab Tease Music In Packages To Fans

Stereolab's last studio album was 2010's Not Music, which was followed by their hiatus. The beloved Anglo-French band reunited in 2019 for tours and reissues, and now they're finally teasing new music.
Per Brooklyn Vegan, Stereolab sent out their “Lab Report” newsletter on Monday (Mar. 31), which included a link to an image with the words “Unsolicited Stereolab Material” on it. On Tuesday, they took to Instagram to post a picture of a record. And today, UK fans received “Unsolicited Stereolab Material” in the mail, which featured a 7″ record with a song called “Aerial Troubles” on one side and an instrumental on the other, plus a word search. Hear an“Aerial Troubles” preview here.
Earlier this year, Stereolab announced a massive North American and European tour. See the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
05/25 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
05/26 - Köln, Germany @ Gloria
05/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan
05/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
05/30 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
05/31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
06/01 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
06/03 - Nantes, France @ Stereolux
06/04 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon
06/05 - Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey
06/06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/07 - Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Eslava
06/09 - Grenoble, France @ La Belle Electrique
06/10 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle
06/11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus
06/12 - Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39
06/14 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture
06/15 - Budapest, Hungary @ A38 Ship
06/16 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK
06/17 - Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory
06/19 - Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur
06/20 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ den Atelier
07/11 - Cagliari, Italy @ Siren Festival
09/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/16 - Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
09/18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
09/19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/21 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/23 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
09/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale
09/27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/03 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/04 - Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield
10/06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
10/07 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
10/09 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/12 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
10/14 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/30 - Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa
10/31 - Austin, TX @ TBC
11/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/02 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
11/12 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks!
12/05 - Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome Corn Exchange
12/06 - London, England @ Royal Festival Hall
12/08 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Galvanisers
12/09 - Leeds, England @ Project House
12/11 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz
12/13 - Oxford, England @ O2 Academy Oxford